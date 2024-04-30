Grafton man taken into protective custody following incident, evacuation of nearby homes

A 36-year-old Grafton man was taken into protective custody by the Ozaukee County Special Response Team and Grafton police following an incident on Spring Street that compelled authorities to evacuate nearby homes and notify local schools.

Shortly before noon Monday, Grafton Police responded to a dispatch call requesting police respond to the home of a man "who was armed with a firearm, threatened suicide, and threatened to harm a family member," according to an April 29 news release from The Grafton Police Department.

Officers were unsuccessful in attempting to contact the man and secured the area by evacuating nearby homes and notifying local schools for precautionary measures, according to the release.

Police then called on the Ozaukee County Special Response Team to respond.

Eventually, the man was taken into protective custody without incident. According to the release, he was set to be transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The case will also be referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible criminal charges.

How to get help

The Grafton Police Department's release included the following information about obtaining help for mental health crises:

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, we encourage you to seek resources for your health and well-being before becoming overwhelmed. This can be as simple as reaching out to friends or family, contacting the Grafton Police Department and speaking with an officer, or contacting the Ozaukee County COPE Line at 262-377-COPE for 24/7 emotional support, crisis intervention and referral services.

