Grafton man pleads not guilty to smuggling Suboxone strips into Grand Forks County Correctional Center

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Grafton man waived his Monday, June 3, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class A felony conspiracy to deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Andrew Harlan Stenerson, 32, is accused of arranging for Suboxone strips to be sent to his fellow inmates at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the crime.

In April, correctional center staff found small, orange stickers inside the seam of a greeting card envelope

that was sent to the facility, the statement said. They were suspected to be Suboxone strips.

Suboxone, a medication comprised of buprenorphine and naloxone, is used to treat opioid disorder.

Stenerson's co-defendant, Elaine Alexis Longtine, is accused of sending her prescribed Suboxone into the correctional center.

Stenerson's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.