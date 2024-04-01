Which Grafton employees earned the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

GRAFTON — The police department led the list of gross salaries during 2023, with 17 members of the department on the top 26 list of municipal earners.

Police Sgt. Michael R. Swift topped the list with a gross total of $186,746.99, followed by Sgt. Liam F. O’Rourke ($185,604.78), Sgt. James C. Crosby ($175,243.53) and Police Chief Normand A. Crepeau Jr. ($174,000.96).

Town Administrator Evan Brassard grossed $172,339.89, placing fifth, while Fire Chief Eric J. Mathieu was tenth with a gross salary of $141,009.60.

Here is a list of the top 26 town employees for 2023 based on information provided by the town to the Telegram & Gazette:

Police Sgt. Michael R. Swift, $186,746.99 Police Sgt. Liam F. O'Rourke, $185,604.78 Police Sgt. James C. Crosby, $175,243.53 Police Chief Normand A. Crepeau Jr., $174,000.96 Town Administrator Evan Brassard, $172,339.89 Police officer Joseph Coggans III, $166,882.16 Police officer Mark Benoit, $162,785.56 Deputy Police Chief Neil A. Minardi, $162,219.25 Police officer James M. O'Brien, $146,406.33 Fire Chief Eric J. Mathieu, $141,009.60 Police Sgt. Michael A. Mazzola, $139,900.10 Paul Cournoyer, director at department of public works, $138,179.12 Marianne DeVries, administrative assistant at police department, $133,514.60 Police officer Jason Atchue, $128,564.46 Fire Capt. Michael Killeen, $122,910.26 Finance Director Mary Joyal, $120,648.64 Police officer Mark Alves, $119,310.00 Police officer Thomas Michniewicz, $112,511.50 Police officer David Spellman Jr., $110,869.32 James R. Brawn Jr., heavy truck driver at highway department, $102,882.11 Police Det. Daniel Wenc, $101,213.69 Wastewater Chief Operator Matthew Maynard, $97,042.80 Police dispatcher Cynthia Mercier, $93,798.28 Police dispatcher Mark Ricard, $92,500.40 Inspector of Buildings Robert S. Berger, $91,934.16 Police officer Randy Asassy, $91,694.99

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Which Grafton employees earned the most in 2023? top salaries