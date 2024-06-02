Graffiti on Labour office investigated by police

Police are investigating after an east London Labour party office was vandalised with graffiti.

The Metropolitan Police said the Labour Party office for Chingford and Woodford Green was damaged with the message "Israel lobby out...work 4 us".

Images on social media appear to show black writing sprayed on the windows of the building, including: "UK MPs for UK not Israel".

The Met added no arrests have been made.

The force said officers were called to the premises in Hatch Lane shortly after 09:10 BST on Saturday, and continued by asking anyone with information to call police.

The graffiti has since been cleaned off.

It comes after the constituency's former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen was blocked from standing by the party, after liking a series of posts on X which allegedly downplayed accusations of anti-Semitism.

Ms Shaheen said she does not think "there's any way back" for her into the Labour party [Getty Images]

More than 100 people gathered outside a supermarket in Highams Park, east London, on Friday to show support for her.

However, Ms Shaheen said she does not think "there's any way back" for her into the party.

She also said she feels she is the victim of a "huge injustice" after not being endorsed as the Labour candidate.

