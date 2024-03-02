Graeter’s mystery flavor revealed

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s own Graeter’s Ice Cream revealed its mystery flavor Friday morning, and it will get you in the mood for summer.

Lemon Meringue Pie Ice Cream is available starting March 1.

It’s made with tart lemon candies, crunchy pie pieces and lemon marshmallow ice cream. Yum!

Like all Graeter’s flavors, it is handmade in small batches.

Courtesy: Graeter’s

“Our Mystery Flavor unveil is a favorite time of year for all of us at Graeter’s and for our fans,” Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream said in a press release. “This year’s Lemon Meringue Pie was a renowned favorite during our test period last summer. This flavor is a delectable take on the classic dessert we all know and love.”

If you’re too far from a location that sells Graeter’s ice cream, the company also ships it nationwide.

Graeter’s has been a family-owned small-batch ice cream maker since 1870.

