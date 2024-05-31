Graduations 2024: Photos of Lansing area high school ceremonies all in one place

Let the celebrations begin! High school graduation is a rite of passage worthy of our attention. Thousands of seniors are marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

LSJ photographers have the privilege of capturing these special moments — to share them here with you. Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we add new schools as graduations happen!

Here's a look at the graduations we've photographed so far (in alphabetical order):

East Lansing High School

East Lansing celebrated its graduates on May 30, 2024, at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.

Lansing Catholic High School

Lansing Catholic celebrated its graduates on May 19, 2024, at the high school gym.

Okemos High School

Okemos celebrated its graduates on May 29 at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.

St. Johns High School

St. Johns celebrated its graduates on May 30, 2024, at the school's football stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Graduations 2024: Photos of Lansing area high school ceremonies