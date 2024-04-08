Graduation, prom dates for Livingston County seniors
LIVINGSTON COUNTY — More than 1,700 high school seniors will graduate from one of the county’s five school districts later this spring. Each of the five districts will hold senior events in the weeks ahead, including awards banquets, prom and graduation.
According to Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, the path to graduation looks different for each student, but is always filled with excitement.
“Graduation marks the end of one chapter of our students' lives and the beginning of a new and exciting chapter,” he said. “(We) look forward to celebrating our students as they embark on their next adventure."
Below is a list of each district’s high school senior and graduation details.
Brighton (estimated 488 graduates)
Senior Honors Night — Tuesday, May 28, at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Pinckney
Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Sunset Graduation — 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Brighton High School Stadium
Fowlerville (estimated 181 graduates)
Prom — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell
Senior Honors Night — 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Fowlerville High School Alverson Center for the Performing Arts
Graduation —1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Fowlerville High School Competitive Gym
Hartland (estimated 460 graduates)
Prom — 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell
Senior Honors Night — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the HESSC Performing Arts Center
Graduation — 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Eastern Michigan University George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti
Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage
Howell (estimated 450 graduates)
Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell
Senior Honors Night — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center
Graduation — 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Michigan State University Breslin Students Event Center
Pinckney (estimated 160 graduates)
Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Robin Hills Farm in Chelsea
Senior Honors Night — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Pinckney High School Theater
Graduation — 10 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Pinckney High School Pirate Stadium
— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.
This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Graduation, prom dates for Livingston County seniors