Graduation, prom dates for Livingston County seniors

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — More than 1,700 high school seniors will graduate from one of the county’s five school districts later this spring. Each of the five districts will hold senior events in the weeks ahead, including awards banquets, prom and graduation.

According to Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, the path to graduation looks different for each student, but is always filled with excitement.

“Graduation marks the end of one chapter of our students' lives and the beginning of a new and exciting chapter,” he said. “(We) look forward to celebrating our students as they embark on their next adventure."

Below is a list of each district’s high school senior and graduation details.

Brighton (estimated 488 graduates)

Senior Honors Night — Tuesday, May 28, at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Pinckney

Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Sunset Graduation — 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Brighton High School Stadium

Fowlerville (estimated 181 graduates)

Prom — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell

Senior Honors Night — 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Fowlerville High School Alverson Center for the Performing Arts

Graduation —1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Fowlerville High School Competitive Gym

Hartland (estimated 460 graduates)

Prom — 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell

Senior Honors Night — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the HESSC Performing Arts Center

Graduation — 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Eastern Michigan University George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti

Howell (estimated 450 graduates)

Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Crystal Gardens Events Center in Howell

Senior Honors Night — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center

Graduation — 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Michigan State University Breslin Students Event Center

Pinckney (estimated 160 graduates)

Prom — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Robin Hills Farm in Chelsea

Senior Honors Night — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Pinckney High School Theater

Graduation — 10 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Pinckney High School Pirate Stadium

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Graduation, prom dates for Livingston County seniors