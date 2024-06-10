A graduation prank, plus budgeting for continued growth

Hello and welcome to the Brunswick Today newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Jamey Cross.

My high school graduation was nothing special. It had many common characteristics associated with the graduation ceremonies of any other North Carolina high school: a football stadium, late-spring heat and some unwelcome insects buzzing around.

Aside from celebrating with family members who have since passed on, the most distinct memory I have from that June day is the prank my classmates and I played on our principal. Before we took to the field, we gathered in classrooms on the English hall and scrambled to quickly and quietly pass a few bags of bouncy balls around, each of us taking one and hiding it under the massive sleeves of our gowns.

As we each made our way across the stage, we took our diplomas from our principal with one hand and placed the bouncy ball in his hand after a shake with the other. He played it surprisingly cool, but by the time my name was called with the other "C" surnames, he was struggling with dozens of bouncy balls rolling around on the podium where he stood or falling onto the stage around him.

He ultimately resorted to tossing each one onto the grassy football field behind the stage. It's the only successful prank I've been a part of.

These memories find their way to the forefront of my mind during each graduation season. This year, the StarNews covered several public high school graduations in the Wilmington area. From photographer Ken Blevins, here are the photos from the ceremonies at North Brunswick, South Brunswick and West Brunswick high schools. From Community Engagement Editor Renee Spencer, here are photos from Brunswick County Early College High School's graduation.

Thanks for starting your week with us. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

Here we grow again

Brunswick County leaders are working this month to balance the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins in July. With an anticipated $292 million to work with, here's a breakdown of what is anticipated to see funding.

Continued growth in the county has two Brunswick County towns looking at expanding their facilities. Here's the latest on the town hall sprawl.

A townhome development proposed near the state line in Brunswick County was tabled when originally proposed. Here's why the altered plans got approval.

This time last year, smoke filled the air in Brunswick County as an out-of-control wildfire burned most of the 16,000-acre Green Swamp Preserve. Now it's healthier than it has been in a long time. Reporter Gareth McGrath has the story.

Going deeper

The towns of Oak Island and St. James were incorporated on July 1, 1999. As they mark 25 years, Renee looks back at their pasts and what's in their futures.

