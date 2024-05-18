Graduation Photos: Suncoast Polytechnical High School 2024

Suncoast Polytechnical High School graduated its senior class during a ceremony at the Sarasota Opera House on Friday evening.

A technology magnet school with more than 580 students, according to an estimate from U.S. News and World Report, Suncoast Polytech ranks as the second-best high school in Sarasota County.

Sophia Woodbury, an 18-year-old graduating senior from Suncoast Polytech, plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study electrical engineering and computer science.

She said the opportunities offered to her at the magnet school helped her find what she wanted to do after high school. Woodbury was involved with the school's robotics team and sailed with Sarasota Youth Sailing.

"I love the problem-solving side of things. I really like math, and that's kind of a direct application of math in a way that's interesting," Woodbury said of her time in robotics.

