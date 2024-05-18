Graduation Photos: Sarasota High School 2024

Sarasota High School graduated its senior class during a ceremony at Cleland Stadium Friday evening

Sarasota High has more than 2,500 students, according to an estimate from U.S. News and World Report,.

Mia Martin, a senior at Sarasota High School graduating this May, seen in a Florida State shirt.

Mia Martin, a graduating senior from Sarasota High, said she plans to attend Florida State University to study cellular and molecular neuroscience in the college's honors program. She participated in Sarasota High's National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Student Government on top of playing varsity lacrosse and golf.

After college, she said she plans to pursue a career in neuroradiology.

