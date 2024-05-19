Graduation Guide: Congrats to the high school Class of 2024
Check out class photos and photos of valedictorians, salutatorians and honor students in the 2024 guide to graduating classes for Leon County Schools, as well as private schools, Gadsden County and Wakulla County in the Tallahassee Democrat's annual special section.
GRADUATION SCHEDULE
Leon County Schools will honor the 2024 class of graduating seniors with ceremonies at the Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St. Here's the schedule:
Tuesday, May 21
7 p.m. - James S. Rickards High School, Tucker Civic Center
Wednesday, May 22
7 p.m. - Amos P. Godby High School, Tucker Civic Center
Thursday, May 23
6 p.m. - SAIL High School, Lee Hall Auditorium, Florida A&M University, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
7 p.m. - Leon High School, Tucker Civic Center
Saturday, May 25
10 a.m. - Lawton Chiles High School, Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St.
3 p.m. - Lincoln High School, Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Graduation guide to Leon Cunty high school school Class of 2024