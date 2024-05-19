Graduation Guide: Congrats to the high school Class of 2024

Check out class photos and photos of valedictorians, salutatorians and honor students in the 2024 guide to graduating classes for Leon County Schools, as well as private schools, Gadsden County and Wakulla County in the Tallahassee Democrat's annual special section.

The 2024 Guide to High School Graduations in the Tallahassee area can be found on tallahassee.com and area grocery and convenience stores.

GRADUATION SCHEDULE

Leon County Schools will honor the 2024 class of graduating seniors with ceremonies at the Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, May 21

7 p.m. - James S. Rickards High School, Tucker Civic Center

Wednesday, May 22

7 p.m. - Amos P. Godby High School, Tucker Civic Center

Thursday, May 23

6 p.m. - SAIL High School, Lee Hall Auditorium, Florida A&M University, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

7 p.m. - Leon High School, Tucker Civic Center

Saturday, May 25

10 a.m. - Lawton Chiles High School, Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St.

3 p.m. - Lincoln High School, Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St.

