Graduation caps tossed high in the air. Riverdale High School's Class of 2024 celebrates

It was a night of celebration for the Riverdale High School Class of 2024. A few minutes after 8 p.m. on Saturday (May 18) the class was instructed to move their tassels from one side of their caps to the other, marking the official moment of graduation for 440 seniors.

Seconds later, graduation caps went flying high in the air at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena and the next chapter of the lives of these young men and women officially started.

PHOTO GALLERIES: Click here to see our high school graduations coverage in photos!

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Riverdale High School Class of 2024 celebrates graduation