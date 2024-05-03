Graduating MU aviation maintenance students sign employment agreements

May 3—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Three members of the inaugural class of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program, a collaborative curriculum between Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, signed employment agreements with aerospace corporation Embraer in a public ceremony on Friday at the Hangar B, located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.

Embraer representatives Monica Newman McCluney and Troy Lydon, a Beckley native, attended the ceremony.

Embraer and Marshall launched a partnership in 2022 aimed at providing industry experiences and education for aviation students.

The three graduating students will be employed at Embraer facilities in Tennessee and Florida.