Graduates celebrated at SE Gainesville church

Graduates were given gifts for their achievements and words of encouragement to help them prepare for the journey ahead.

The eight high school and two college graduates were celebrated at Springhill Baptist Church on Sunday.

The high school graduates were Kai Davis, Chaniya Jones, both of Eastside High School; Alvon Isaac and Ja’mani Watson, both of Hawthorne High School, Justyn Jenkins and Charnise Waldon of Gainesville High School; Jourdan Jenkins of Loften High School; Charnise Waldon and Kristen Cooper of P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School.

The college graduates were Avian Pinkney who graduated from Hillsborough Community College and Anise Wooten who graduated from the University of Florida.

Each graduate received a $300 stipend and a gift bag from the Barbara L. Higgins Legacy Corp.

Sharon Thomas, education ministry leader, and Thashea Miles, an education ministry member, introduced the graduates to the congregation.

Yvonne Higgins Parham, daughter of the late Barbara Higgins, shared how her mother was a dedicated member of Springhill Baptist Church and is glad to see its growth.

“She was an advocate for education,” Parham said. “It’s great to see the church alive and well.”

Barbara L. Higgins the first Black woman to work professionally in the Alachua County Courthouse graduated former all-Black Lincoln High School in 1943 and what was then Bethune-Cookman College (now Bethune-Cookman University).

High school graduates were celebrated on Sunday during the morning worship service at Springhill Baptist Church in Gainesville. From left are Alvon Isaac, Justyn Jenkins, Charnise Waldon, Chaniya Jones, Jourdan Jenkins, Kristen Cooper and Kai Davis. Not pictured is Ja’mani Watson. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

She served as the interim president of the Alachua County NAACP and was the recording secretary for 20 years.

Mac McDowell, director of the Barbara L. Higgins Legacy Corp., wished the graduates luck on their next journey in life.

Pastor Adrian Taylor of Springhill Baptist Church encouraged graduates and parishioners to never give up on their journey. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

“We want to congratulate those who graduated,” McDowell said. “Next year we want the amount doubled.”

Jonathan Hayes, a senior at the University of South Florida, was the keynote speaker for the graduates.

“It is a significant achievement to be here today,” Hayes said. “You entered a phase of your life where you can be who you want to be. Don’t overthink it. Just have the faith that God will lead you. We hope to see you lead with excellence and lead with the glory of the Lord on your side.”

Pastor Adrian Taylor said the church has given over $140,000 to invest in education to its members.

“We invest in education for the longevity and the future of the church and society,” Taylor said, who preached about the importance of living a righteous life.

Taylor also congratulated the four women who were baptized during the service.

“When you give your life to God that is the best thing you will ever do,” Taylor said. “God will do more for your life than you’ll ever do with it.”

Taylor encouraged the graduates and the congregation to never give up on their journey.

“When the Lord lifts you up, no man can pull you down,” Taylor said. “Don’t give up. If you just be faithful, he will do things you will never imagine. You may not see it or understand it, but God has a plan for you.”

Learn to sacrifice today to have a better future, Taylor told the graduates and parishioners.

“You may not see it or understand it but God has a plan for you,” Taylor said. “Maintain your integrity, dedication and faithfulness in God. It may not look good today but he has a glorious plan for us tomorrow. Sacrifice today and it will be worth it tomorrow.”

