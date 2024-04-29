Graduate high school with a 2-year college degree? That's the goal in Scottsdale

Chris Lopez-Jolly, 17, is a senior at Coronado High School, but he’s not waiting until college to get started on his dream.

Aiming for a career in fashion design, he already owns a vintage clothing business, Jolly’s Closet, and is taking advantage of the Marketing & Social Networking course offered by Scottsdale Community College at his school to elevate his business while earning college credits.

“Compared to my regular high school classes, the Marketing & Social Networking course is really hands-on,” he says. “We’re encouraged to apply what we learn, and I’ve picked up new strategies to help grow my business. Between my three early college classes, I feel like I’ve got a head start on college now.”

Higher education is a vital bridge that guides students like Chris toward adulthood, equipping them with the tools and confidence they need to enter the workforce and pursue their dreams.

Moving from high school to college can be tough

Yet this transformative journey begins with an often intimidating crossing from high school to college.

Recognizing this challenge, Scottsdale Community College (SCC) and the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) are not merely waiting on opposite banks; we’re actively strengthening this bridge for a better pathway to student success.

When colleges and high schools collaborate, students benefit.

It all starts in the classroom.

By closely aligning curricula, we can help ensure a smooth transition from high school to college. Students will confidently enter their college courses as their new professors and high school teachers worked together to ensure students receive the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.

Coordinating curricula is one way. Adding early college courses through dual or concurrent enrollment is another.

Students earn college credits in high school

These courses expose students to college-level coursework while still in high school, helping foster an early appreciation for higher education. Students simultaneously earn transferable college credit hours and high school graduation credits.

Dual enrollment improves high school academics, high school graduation rates, college enrollment, college success and college completion rates, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

It is also a cost-effective way for high school students to get a head start on college.

Universities need help: To make college more affordable

In spring 2024, more than 1,000 Scottsdale Unified School District students took advantage of dual enrollment at SCC.

We’re taking the process further. We’re expanding early college opportunities at Coronado High School with concurrent enrollment to SCC.

The initiative will increase course offerings beyond the present dual-enrollment curriculum at Coronado High. It will also allow SCC professors to teach select courses at the high school.

For fall 2024, planned concurrent coursework has an entrepreneurial focus, training students to plan, launch, market and run new businesses — skills that will be vital no matter where their unique path takes them.

Our goal: To leave high school with a degree

The long-term goal of this partnership is to empower students to graduate with their high school diploma and an associate’s degree in general education.

Given that Coronado High School is Scottsdale’s only Title 1 high school, our work ensures greater access to higher education among underserved students.

Scottsdale Community College and Scottsdale Unified School District are also committed to supporting individuals with cognitive disabilities.

The college recently began hosting SUSD’s Scottsdale Community Opportunities for Real-World Education Program, which provides hands-on work and educational experiences for neurodiverse individuals up to age 22.

By connecting students and their families with community agencies and vocational training, they can help bridge high school students with future career opportunities.

We believe Scottsdale can serve as a model for how collaboration between high schools and colleges can give students a springboard to meaningful careers and a fulfilling future.

Scott Menzel, Ph.D., is superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District. Eric Leshinskie, Ph.D., is president of Scottsdale Community College.

