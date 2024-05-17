The graduate! Barron Trump accepts diploma at heavily guarded ceremony in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump made it to his youngest son’s graduation on Friday morning, after all.

Trump, who is still in the midst of his hush money trial in New York, arrived to Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach with just minutes to spare, the Daily Beast reports.

The 77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee sat in the front row in the bleachers, along with his wife Melania Trump and her father Viktor Knaus.

Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy. His parents, former President Trump and wife Melania attended the ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024 in West Palm Beach.

Security was high at the private ceremony, with Secret Service and police everywhere.

As per The Daily Mail, students were announced in alphabetical order. When “Barron William Trump” was finally called, the six-foot-seven 18 year old walked up to the podium to get his diploma, towering over school officials.

The teenager’s father won’t be sticking around Florida for a celebratory dinner; Trump was headed to a GOP fundraiser in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On Monday, he’s back in Manhattan, where the trial is due to restart.

It’s unclear where the young man is headed next to study.

“He has great marks,” No. 45 said at an event at Mar a Lago earlier this month. “We’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago.”