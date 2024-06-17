Grading Oklahoma: How does Oklahoma stack up in education, child well-being?

The rankings are now out for child well-being in states throughout the U.S., and the numbers for Oklahoma are still abysmal, according to an annual nationwide report tracking trends and factors for childhood growth and development.

In the latest Kids Count report, Oklahoma ranks 46th overall for child well-being — a position no worse than last year's ranking but also no better. The 50-state analysis, published Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Oklahoma ahead of only Nevada, Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico.

