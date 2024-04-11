Graceful Silicon Valley home ‘built by legend,’ then owned by Apple CEO offered at $22.5M

A timeless Northern California estate built in 1934 by distinguished architect Gardner Dailey for his wife’s family — and later owned by Apple CEO John Sculley — with sweeping views of San Francisco Bay, the East Bay hills and Mount Diablo was extensively renovated and is now available off-market for $22.5 million.

This English country-style manor — totaling 11,745 square feet with six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms — was restored by the founder of ultrasound device company Acuson, Sam Maslak, over a 10-year period, according to Compass real estate firm.

Maslak purchased the 1.5-acre estate in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside from Sculley, who later replaced Steve Jobs at the helm of Apple, in 1990 for $3.4 million, according to property records.

The home borders the Menlo Country Club with views of the No. 2 green and No. 3 tee.

“The time, care, attention and love that went into every corner of this house throughout its entire existence is truly remarkable,” listing agent Erika Demma of Compass said in a statement. “From the history of being built by a legend in both landscape and architecture for his personal family is amazing in itself — but then to add this extensive 10-year restoration and remodel – it has created the most gorgeous timeless estate.”

The white exterior, dark slate tile roof and leaded glass makes the main residence visually pop against the verdant, woodsy surroundings and elegant gardens. The manor is next to a 2.8-acre lot available in a separate acquisition, allowing a chance to maintain privacy or for potential development.

“The palatial home spans more than 10,000 square feet of grace and sophistication,” according to the property listing.

That grace and sophistication starts at the entrance. A pedestrian gate just beyond the brick driveway leads into a large, well-manicured front courtyard, where a great heritage blue oak tree is surrounded by a wraparound wood bench. In the courtyard lies a lawn, patios and a glimmering pool. In the back of the house, spacious terraces on both levels spotlight the panoramic vistas.

A intricately carved, solid wood door with a speak easy window opens to the grand foyer that is highlighted by a marble floor of green, arched alcove lined in mirror and beautiful staircase with carved balustrade railings. Hardwood floors extend into every room except the bathrooms.

The living room is on the scale of a ballroom and features coffered ceilings and a manorial fireplace with vintage screen enclosure. The space takes in the sweeping Bay, East Bay hills and golf course views.

Next to the living room is a library and adjoining sitting room with an integrated wet bar that has access to the pool. A lounge/exercise room is just off the library, where expansive windows and glass doors open to a terrace and Bay views. A staricase leads to the primary suite’s standalone office.

The spacious formal dining room has a floor-to-ceiling bowed wall of glass, coffered ceilings, Bay views and a Murano Venetian-style crystal chandelier overhead.

A bright, European-inspired gourmet kitchen is designed with tiled counters and walls inlaid with decorative accents and a granite slab center island.

The main level guest suite was originally designed as the personal quarters for Gardner Dailey and his wife. With a separate entrance to the courtyard and pool terrace, it contains a bedroom suite and half-bath.

The primary suite upstairs has dual dressing rooms and two bathrooms, its own washer and dryer, a steam shower and a terrace with views. Stairs down to the lounge/exercise room

Three bedroom suites with Bay views are upstairs with towering exposed-beam ceilings and ensuite bathrooms.

A private apartment is accessed via private outside entrance

Among the amenities is a four-car garage of wood paneling and ceiling – “a tribute to practicality that honors the level of detail found at every turn,” according to the listing.