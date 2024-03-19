Grace Jabbari sues Jonathan Majors in NYC for defamation and battery

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was sued for defamation and battery on Tuesday by his ex-girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari, who a jury last year found him guilty of assaulting.

In Manhattan federal court papers, Grace Jabbari levied new assault accusations against the disgraced former Marvel star and alleged she isn’t the only person he’s victimized.

The suit alleges Majors subjected Jabbari to “pervasive domestic abuse” throughout their 19-month relationship, beginning in September 2021 with verbal abuse and escalating to physical attacks by the following July, which included strangling and threatening to kill her.

The tumultuous relationship came to an end in the back of a private car driving through lower Manhattan months later, in March 2023, leading to Majors’s conviction and professional ruining.

“Now that Majors can no longer physically abuse Grace, he has resorted to very publicly abusing her reputation,” the lawsuit charges. “In shocking denigration of our criminal justice system, following his conviction and prior to sentencing, Majors participated in an exclusive interview with ABC News wherein he doubled down on his public attack of Grace, claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has ‘never laid [his] hands on a woman.'”

Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment on Dec. 18 for the March incident and is expected to sentenced next month. He faces up to a year in jail.

Ahead of his sentencing, the actor has asked Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey to set aside the guilty verdict, arguing prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to support his harassment conviction. The district attorney’s office opposed that effort in court filings last week.

“The defendant’s intent is clear on its face, as the act of grabbing your significant other by their arms, lifting them up in the air, and repeatedly shoving them, forcefully, into the back seat of a car, after having just assaulted them, is intended to harass, annoy or alarm the recipient of that force,” Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway wrote.

“As such, the jury had sufficient evidence to determine that the defendant committed harassment in the second degree.”

The actor’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.