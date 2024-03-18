Grace Community Church hosts event for the disabled, caregivers

Mar. 17—GOSHEN — It may not be Honolulu or Maui, but Grace Community Church once again took on a bit of a Hawaiian flare Saturday.

"Totally Tropical Luau," a celebration for the individuals with disabilities and their caregivers, took place at the church between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We have carnival games, therapy dogs, a magic show and then a meal, while parents and caregivers can take a break," said Audrey Fireline, director of Dream Ministries for the church, who coordinated the event.

According to Oxford Dictionary online, a luau is "a Hawaiian party or feast, especially one accompanied by entertainment."

Joel Nafziger, Kids and Mission pastor, including for special needs ministries, said the event was "going great."

"There's a lot of energy and smiley faces, from both buddies and our guests," Nafziger said. "We love being a part of the community, and this one way we can show God's love."

Connie Walters, a parishioner who passed away several years ago, developed the idea for the event, which has taken place on and off for at least the past 10 years.

"Connie had a very generous heart," Nafziger added.

Many wore a Hawaiian lei, a necklace made of flowers, which are given to those who visit Hawaii as a token of welcome or farewell, and video monitors were set up to show surfers in action, making for an overall tropical vibe.

Danielle Smith, Goshen, took part in the luau, for the first time with her parents, Darin and Audrey Smith.

"It's going pretty good," she said.

Her father said, "Dream Ministries is a great organization."

Lunch was served, including hot dogs, hamburgers, carrots, cookies and other items.

"So far, so good," said Tanya Myers, who volunteered at the event. "Everyone is having a good time."

Jason Peters also volunteered in the lunch room.

"They seem to be enjoying the food," Peters said.

Cierra Clements, 17, Middlebury, took part in Tic Tac Toe Toss, one of the games offered.

"She's doing pretty good," her mother Shelly Clements said, adding that Cierra was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis at 6 weeks old. "That's what caused her disability."

Jonathan Solis, 7, tried his hand at "Frogger," one of the games.

To learn more, visit www.gracecommunity-church.com or dreamministriesofgoshen.org/contact-us2.html.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.