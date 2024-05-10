Grab your umbrella: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia until noon Friday.

A “watch” means to “watch out”. It means conditions are favorable for severe weather.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma expects rain to move into our area between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then clear out by noon.

We can expect another band of storms to move in later this afternoon, so the evening commute could be a wet one.

Tonight, the rain clears, and the First Alert Weather team is forecasting a fabulous Mother’s Day weekend.

