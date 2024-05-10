Grab your raincoats, Delaware. It's going to be a dreary weekend with rain, cloudy skies

A rotation of rainy days and clear skies is coming to Delaware this weekend.

If your plans include any outdoor excursions or you are planning to get some sun, you might want to reschedule those activities.

What is the weather like in Delaware?

Guests attend the 46th annual Point-to-Point on a rainy day in Winterthur on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Proceeds from this year's event support environmental and landscape stewardship initiatives.

The National Weather Service cautions of the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, with showers continuing throughout the day as a slow-moving cold front moves toward the East Coast.

By the afternoon, a frontal system developing over the Midwest will cause precipitation to return to the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday with another round of rain and thunderstorms. This storm will be weaker than the system that impacted the region on Thursday and Friday, and severe thunderstorms are not expected, said the weather service.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for New Castle County on Friday at midnight and lasts through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, and some partial or full road closures are possible.

A coastal flood warning was issued for Kent and Sussex counties from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The weather service cautions that widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities is possible, with many roads potentially becoming impassable and the possibility of some damage to vulnerable structures.

If you must travel, the National Weather Service advises drivers to allow extra time in case of road closures. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

A small craft advisory was issued for Delaware Bay waters north of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach just before 3 a.m. Friday and lasts through 1 p.m. Friday.

East winds between 15 knots and 25 knots are forecast, with gusts up to 30 knots and rough waters.

Coastal waters from Cape May, New Jersey, to Cape Henlopen and Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island also are under a small craft advisory, in effect from just before 3 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Northeast winds between 15 knots and 25 knots are expected, with gusts up to 30 knots and seas between 4 feet and 7 feet.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. The weather service advises inexperienced mariners, especially those on smaller vessels, to avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Delaware weekend weather forecast

Friday will see an 80% chance of rain, mainly after 9 a.m., with a high of 53 degrees. Winds between 10 mph and 15 mph will be present, with gusts as high as 25 mph. By nightfall, rain is expected before 1 a.m. with cloudy skies and winds between 5 mph and 10 mph. It will be 45 degrees.

Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 64 degrees and 5 mph winds. In the evening, a 60% chance of showers is expected after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Sunday will see a 70% chance of showers before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees. Winds between 5 mph and 10 mph will be present. By nightfall, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. A 30% chance of precipitation is forecast before 8 p.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

