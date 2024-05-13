GPS tracking leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrests in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) was able to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest several individuals over the weekend thanks to the help of GPS tracking.

According to an arrest report, a MNPD helicopter was tracking a stolen vehicle through GPS locations when it entered East Nashville.

Officials said the helicopter unit observed at least four individuals get out of the vehicle on Dew Street.

Two of the suspects were allegedly taken into custody. Meanwhile, the other two suspects fled toward South 5th Street, police said.

Authorities reported the helicopter unit spotted 19-year-old Charles McKinney and another individual climb over a fence at a construction site and run down South 5th Street.

MNPD said officers pursued the suspects while continuously yelling, “Stop! Police!” During the brief pursuit, McKinney allegedly fell and was warned that he would be tased if he continued to flee from officers.

McKinney was taken into custody and booked into the Metro Jail just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, according to booking records.

Police said McKinney overheard an officer make a statement about charging the other suspects with theft of a motor vehicle and stated, “you’re acting like we stole a Mercedes Benz or something.”

Due to his comment, officers said they interpreted it as an “admission that McKinney had been part of the vehicle theft.”

He was charged with vehicle theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000, evading arrest and theft a vehicle.

McKinney remains jailed on a $35,500 bond.

