GPS monitor and blood trail help police find suicidal man near Route 3A

A police search for a 20-year-old man who had cut his wrists before fleeing from a medical facility in the Cohasset area on Wednesday ended peacefully, according to Cohasset police.

The escaped man said he wanted to die and was bleeding heavily after cutting his wrists with a razor, the 911 caller from a facility on Route 3A said at 7:40 p.m. on June 5. They also said he was on probation from New York and wearing a GPS monitor.

Officers followed the blood trail deep into the woods near the Cohasset MBTA station and Spur Trail, according to police. K9 units from Cohasset and Norwell police, along with drone unit officers from Hingham Police, helped with the search.

While they continued the ground search, dispatch personnel from the South Shore Regional Emergency Communications Center worked to get GPS information on the man from probation officials in New York.

The search ended after an hour when the man was found on 3A.

Police said the man was highly agitated and still bleeding from multiple self-inflicted wounds, but they were able to quickly deescalate the situation.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital under police guard. No further information on his condition was available.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Cohasset police lead search for suicidal man who cut his wrists