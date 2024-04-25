GPS bracelet places 18-year-old at the scene of 11 different break-ins, MO cops say

An 18-year-old is facing 31 charges after his GPS bracelet connected him to two St. Louis burglary sprees, Missouri authorities said.

Investigators said the GPS bracelet the man was wearing placed him at 11 St. Louis businesses that were burglarized earlier this month, according to court records.

Some of the businesses include Big Daddy’s Bar, 1860 Saloon, Molly’s, Bogart’s, and The Donut Drive-In, according to court records and KTVI.

On April 10, driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra, the man and two other people drove to nine businesses, smashed their windows and stole more than $2,100, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On April 17, the 18-year-old and others drove to two business, smashing their windows and taking more than $300 in cash, records show.

He is charged with 11 counts of burglary, 11 counts of property damage, 8 counts of stealing and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, according to court records.

He was arrested April 24 and is being held without bond, records show.

He is due back in court for a bond hearing May 2.

