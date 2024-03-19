GPD: Man pulled gun during road rage incident, followed victim to police station

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly pulled a gun on a victim during a road rage incident, and then followed him to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD).

An incident report from the GPD said that Tad Laws was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which began at an Arby’s fast food restaurant at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim told police that he went to Arby’s to get something to eat when Laws pulled up beside him in his vehicle and started yelling at him. The report said the victim left the parking lot and Laws followed him. Laws then followed the victim through town, allegedly revving his motor and running red lights to stay behind him.

Police: Pursuit in Bulls Gap leaves passenger dead, suspect injured

The incident report states, “When they were passing the Crime Lab, [the] victim slammed on his brakes and suspect Tad Laws pulled up beside him pulled a gun and pointed it at [the] victim.”

The victim then pulled away and drove to the police department to file a report, and Laws pulled into the parking lot as well, the report said. Laws reportedly admitted to pulling a gun on the victim, but claimed self-defense due to the victim slamming on his brakes.

Officers with the GPD located the firearm in the car that Laws exited and took possession of it to place into evidence, according to the report. Laws was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and transported to the Greene County Detention Center without incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.