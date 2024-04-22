GPD: Man arrested after K-9 discovers 117 grams of meth

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) arrested a man on Saturday after initially stopping him for a suspected window tint violation, the department reported.

According to the report, GPD stopped a man and one female passenger on Tusculum Boulevard for a suspected window tint violation and discovered the driver allegedly had no license. The driver was then asked to exit the vehicle after GPD and a K-9 partner conducted a free-air sniff. Upon searching the vehicle, GPD reportedly found:

117 grams of meth

1 gram of heroin

9 Xanax pills

a bottle of synthetic urine

The department identified the driver to be Archie Everhart of Mohawk, Tennessee.

GPD transported Everhart to the Greene County Jail.

