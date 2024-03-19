GPD: Man, 20, dies at hospital after being shot in northeast Gainesville neighborhood

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in a northeast Gainesville neighborhood.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

According to a GPD social media release, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Sunday at about 9:15 p.m.

Where did the shooting occur?

In the Lincoln Estates neighborhood in the area of 1300 SE 17th Drive.

Who was shot?

Calvin Brasby, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Is anyone in custody?

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective Amanda Prince at 352-393-7618. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Man dies after being shot in Lincoln Estates in Gainesville, Florida