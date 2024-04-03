GPD arrest report: New York man, 26, accused of sexually battering girl multiple times

A 26-year-old New York man was arrested Tuesday after police say he admitted sexually battering a 15-year-old girl multiple times at a home in Gainesville where he was staying, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report.

Tyquan Anthony Adams, who is being held at the Alachua County Jail without bail, faces three charges of sexual battery and two charges of of sending material harmful to minors.

According to the report, after the victim's mother returned from a short outing on Monday, the victim asked to speak with her in private. She told her mother than Adams had "taken her innocence" and that they had been having sex, the report said. The victim said that she and Adams had had sex three times since the day after he arrived in Gainesville on March 24.

The victim told a specialist with the Child Advocacy Center that the Adams battered her on March 25, March 31 and April 1. The victim told police she was scared and felt like she couldn't say no.

According to the report, after the second incident, Adams told the victim not to tell anyone because he would go to jail for a long time.

The victim later shared that she and Adams had sex "more than 10 times" two years earlier when she was 13 years old. She also said that when Adams was in New York last year, he sent her nude videos of himself on Instagram using "Vanish mode."

During an interview at GPD, Adams initially said he had never had sex with the victim. After being confronted with the victim's story, however, "he began crying and admitted to sending the videos," the report said. He eventually admitted to having sex multiple times with the victim, the report said.

Adams told police he "didn't know why he did it." He also said while crying, "I've ruined my life," the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: New York man accused of sex with girl, 15, in Gainesville Florida