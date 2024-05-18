Governors ask island territory for leniency for Somerset man, others detained on ammo charges

May 18—Gov. Josh Shapiro has penned a letter to the government of Turks and Caicos, asking for leniency for a Somerset County man and several other Americans charged with bringing ammunition into the island territory.

Bryan Hagerich, the administrator at The Patriot care home in Somerset, is awaiting a ruling from a Turks and Caicos court. He is accused of bringing more than a dozen shotgun shells into the British overseas territory inside his luggage in February.

Hagerich has acknowledged the act as a "simple mistake" in national media reports.

He is being detained on a Turks and Caicos island, facing criminal charges that could result in a 12-year prison sentence.

"As governors, we understand and appreciate the critical importance of upholding the laws and regulations of your territory for the protection of your citizens. We humbly ask that your government — in its wisdom — temper justice with mercy and recognize that these men made mistakes but had no apparent malicious intent," Shapiro wrote, alongside Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"We respectfully request that you reconsider the charges against Bryan Hagerich, Tyler Scott Wenrich and Ryan Tyler Watson and expedite their release back to their respective states and families as soon as possible," they wrote.

Hagerich is a onetime draft pick by Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins and former minor-league player who has spent recent years working in the nursing care industry.

"The past couple of months have been nothing short of a nightmare for our family and we made a conscious effort, for the sake of our children and pending legal case, to keep Bryan's situation private," Hagerich's wife Ashley wrote in a late April post on Facebook. "The incredible outpour of kind messages and gestures from those of you who have seen our story is nothing short of remarkable and we are so incredibly grateful."

Hagerich's family was permitted to return home, but he was jailed for eight days and has since been staying at an Airbnb rental while awaiting a court decision.

A Tribune-Democrat request to Hagerich for an interview was declined earlier this month. Officials with his employer, The Patriot, have not returned multiple messages seeking comment.

Hagerich has described the criminal accusations as a "simple mistake" in interviews with national media.

He said he is accused of violating a recently passed law making it a crime to bring ammunition or weapons into the territory during a family trip to the islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles southeast of Florida.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News programs, he said the shotgun shells were likely left in his bag after a previous hunting trip. The ammunition was found during an airport security search while he and his family were preparing to fly home to Pennsylvania, he told ABC News.

Several other Americans have been arrested for the act, and the U.S. Embassy and State Department has shared warnings about the new law, which was designed to stop weapons trafficking into Turks and Caicos — but the people who have been charged have said they were unaware of it.

Shapiro and the other governors referenced that in their letter, writing that the national attention generated by the story will help prevent tourists from making similar mistakes again.

"This action will create the necessary recognition of your laws that will impact the future actions of travelers and continue our mutual interest in justice and goodwill between our jurisdictions," Shapiro and the other governors wrote.

The State Department, under President Joe Biden, has also committed to taking diplomatic steps to try to resolve the situation, Press Secretary Matthew Miller told media: "We are aware of the arrests of U.S. citizens in Turks and Caicos. When a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance, and we do that in every case where we can."

Miller said that federal travel guidelines in the U.S. also prohibit carrying ammunition — and that travelers, whether they are coming into the United States or heading from the country to foreign territories, should take notice of State Department travel alerts about travel laws and guidelines.

"I would once again, as we always do, urge every American to check State Department travel alerts before they travel to a country," he said. "We've put them out for every country in the world so they can see what the local rules, what the local laws are, and it's very important they follow those laws so they aren't put in this position."

A decision from the Turks and Caicos court is expected to be issued later this month, ABC News has reported.