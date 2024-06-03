Governor visits north Arkansas Counties to survey storm damage following Memorial Weekend tornadoes

BRIARCLIFF Ark.- The May 26th tornado, which stretched 36.1 miles and caused destruction in its path, impacted the Briarcliff community.

“We heard them come across mountain home radio station, breakthrough that there was a tornado,” Cindy Buettman said.

Awakened by thunder and lightning, she woke her husband up, and that’s when the phone alarm went off, and they immediately turned on their radio to find out where the tornado was heading.

“It actually said it was coming toward Salesville and Briarcliff, and it named other different communities around us, so we immediately started getting everything together and headed as fast as we could to our little safe room,” Buettman said.

An EF3 tornado impacted the community and took one life with it while injuring four.

“It seemed like it lasted forever,” Buettman said. “I’ve never heard such commotion and then once the commotion was over, the small of tress, that I will never ever forget.”

After the storm seemed to calm down Cindy and her husband came out to see the damage.

“We saw the roof on our neighbor’s house was gone,” Buettman said.

Concerns arose as they started checking on all their neighbors up and down the street. The street was completely blocked in, with trees down in every direction imaginable and with no electricity or running water.

“Everyone was scattered everywhere and trying to check on everybody,” Buettman said.

Many houses on the same street as the Buettman’s were completely totaled.

“We have damage, but not nearly like our neighbors; we know three so far that are total damage; they are going to have to start from scratch,” Buettman said.

They share they are very thankful for the community who stepped in to help.

“I would just like to say that I think the biggest thing was the outpouring of love and just people coming just to see what they can do to help us and pray for us,” Buettman said.

As soon as daylight hit there were people with chainsaws helping to cut a way for the street to make it out safely.

“We had no water, no electricity, no anything, just trying to cut through a path to get to civilization where we could get our basic needs. That was amazing to see everybody just pull together to try to help,” Buettman said.

The damage is still showing a week after the tornado made its way to Briarcliff.

“For the governor to come and check to see through her own eyes what this community, what the impact has been, it means a lot to all of us,” Buettman said.

The Buettman’s say they feel lucky to be alive.

“Rebuilding will take time, but we come away with our lives, so you have to just be thankful for that,” Buettman said.

