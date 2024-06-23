Governor tours Ruidoso, says FBI has joined investigation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited areas most devastated by the South Fork and Salt Fires Saturday afternoon, June 22, and then held a press conference at the Ruidoso Convention Center.

“She’s seen Alpine Village, Upper Canyon, and Cedar Creek areas,” Mayor Lynn Crawford said.

Mescalero Apache Reservation President Thora Padilla showed the Governor areas impacted on the Mescalero Reservation.

Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mescalero Apache Reservation President Thora Padilla at a press conference Saturday in Ruidoso.

When asked about local reports on social media regarding the cause of the fire and whether it might be arson, Lujan Grisham said any social media reports about who or what is responsible is “speculation” at this point. She said she is expecting to be briefed about the cause of the fires and that there are six or more FBI investigators currently working on the fire’s origin.

“We have no information as of yet and anything you might be hearing is speculation and not fact-based,” Governor Grisham said at the press conference.

The governor hosted the press conference along with Crawford, Padilla and representatives from the county, state and federal agencies.

Lujan Grisham updated the number of people that remain on a current list of people unaccounted for at 29.

“If there are loved ones that you have not heard from by now then please call the village’s hotline number,” she said. “We are attempting to check on the status of these people and coordinate our lists,” she said.

The number to report anyone missing or unaccounted-for is 575-258-6900.

The governor said several New Mexico cabinet members are intending to come to the local community on Monday to evaluate the emergency response. Local full-time residents will be allowed to come back to the Village of Ruidoso on Monday beginning at 8 a.m., even with limited resources available in some areas.

“You have our clear commitment to work with your community leaders to help you rebuild,” Lujan Grisham said.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Governor visits Ruidoso during large fires