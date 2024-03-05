Governor’s taskforce discusses AI in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The governor’s taskforce on workforce and artificial intelligence made a stop at Oshkosh Corporation on Monday afternoon.

“Oshkosh in particular is one of our state’s leaders in terms of using this technology to really benefit their operations while keeping a human-centered approach,” said Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development secretary Amy Pechacek.

Since the governor created it through an executive order at the end of last summer, the taskforce has tried to piece together input from a variety of stakeholders to help implement AI throughout the state that will develop the state’s workforce.

Their goal is to implement AI in educational institutions, companies, and throughout the government. Oshkosh Corporation has used AI to help them with things like shipping supplies to their buildings more efficiently and building garbage trucks that can pickup and discard the contents of garbage cans without the driver having to leave the vehicle.

“And one of the things that Oshkosh brings is our scale and commonalities of technology which we apply across all our product lines,” said senior vice president and chief information officer Anupam Khare. “That gives us a competitive advantage.”

Members of the taskforce said they’re aware of some of the criticisms of AI, everything from fears that it can steal people’s data to accusations of bias.

Many people also worry that AI means that some people will lose their jobs.

“We know that we can actually use AI to keep our economy going at this historic pace and really augment workers’ jobs without replacing them,” said Pechacek. “In the middle of what is being deemed the fourth industrial revolution, AI is projected to impact virtually every occupation and every industry.”

Monday afternoon was the fourth time that the taskforce met in full. We’re told they’ll complete their final report this summer and hope some of their recommendations will appear in the governor’s upcoming budget.

