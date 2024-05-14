Governor’s Summer Job Hunt now underway

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Governor’s 44th Annual Summer Job Hunt has officially started.

The goal behind the program is to help young people by preparing them for real-world experience.

The statewide initiative, first started back in 1981, has connected tens of thousands of high school and college-aged students with Colorado employers.

Supervisor of Employment Services for Mesa County Tabi Britt talked about the program.

“When you’re participating in the Governor’s Summer Job Hunt, you’re getting prepared for whatever your next step looks like. Some folks who access assistance through our program are just looking for, simply, a summer job, right? Wanting to work retail, food service, hospitality, those sorts of things, to build those initial employability skills. While others in our program are taking that next step in thinking about career growth, really building on those initial skills into what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

If you would like to apply or learn more about the program, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.