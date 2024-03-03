Governor Stitt responds to massive Oklahoma fires

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement Sunday afternoon in response to the thousands of acres burned throughout Oklahoma from the wildfires.

“I am watching the wildfire activity in western Oklahoma closely and working with the Department of Emergency Management and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to ensure the right resources are being deployed for those impacted. As emergency crews continue to fight the fires and we survey the damage, I encourage Oklahomans to do what we do best – help out our neighbors. As you do, follow instructions from your local authorities and stay safe.” Governor Kevin Stitt (R)

The governor added that at this time the fires have not met the threshold for FEMA funding.

He added that USDA Farm Service Agency Disaster Assistance Programs could be available for anyone who has suffered agricultural losses from the fires.

As of Sunday, the massive Smokehouse fire, burning in both Texas and Oklahoma, has scorched 1,078,086 acres with 60% containment, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

Other fires include the Cabin Fire in Adair County burning 109 acres with 50% containment, the un-named Yet Fire in Okmulgee County at 900 acres burning, the Catesby Fire in Ellis County which burned 90,920 acres with 40% containment, and then the Slapout Fire in Beaver County which is at 26,048 acres with 75% containment.

