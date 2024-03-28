Governor’s spending plan for the State, what will Maui victims see
The governor’s latest spending plan for the State includes skipping a $300 million deposit into the state’s retirement and benefit trust fund.
The governor’s latest spending plan for the State includes skipping a $300 million deposit into the state’s retirement and benefit trust fund.
With nearly two dozen Indian unicorn startups, including several category leaders, Accel's track record speaks for itself. All VC firms have also grown increasingly focused on making early-stage investments in India in recent years and finding the next Flipkart at the seed stage. The shift is primarily driven by the realization that India is not producing many billion-dollar exits, making it imperative to the VC funds to get in earlier to dramatically improve their returns.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates, joking that he no longer needs his interpreter.
With all 30 MLB teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Sony unveiled April’s PlayStation Plus monthly games on Wednesday. The batch includes Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, Skul: The Hero Slayer and an Overwatch 2 skins-and-skips bundle.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
More than half-a-century before the world caught its first glimpse of George Lucas’ droids, a small army of silvery humanoids took to the stages of the First Czechoslovak Republic. For many, the humanoid form is still the platonic robot ideal -- it’s just that the state of technology hasn’t caught up to that vision. Earlier this week, Nvidia held its own on-stage robot parade at its GTC developer conference, as CEO Jensen Huang was flanked by images of a half-dozen humanoids.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
While most rental agencies accept debit cards, using one often comes with restrictions. See why using a credit card could be more beneficial.
Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommended shareholders vote for Peltz, of Trian Fund Management, to join Disney's board.
Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete, TechCrunch has learned. Fisker struggled to keep tabs on these transactions, which included down payments and in some cases, the full price of the vehicles, because of lax internal procedures for keeping track of them, according to the people.
No piece of clothing can compete with the comfort and versatility of these easy-to-wear styles.
LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok's rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney.
Disney and Florida reached a settlement on Wednesday to end litigation over the company's long-standing special tax district.
Since he returned to the court after winning an injunction in January, Terrence Shannon has not addressed the media due to his pending legal case in Kansas.
Sleek, powerful and easy on the eyes: What's not to love?
Mine has held up for a decade, and nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this No. 1 bestseller too.