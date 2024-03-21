Governor signs executive order declaring disaster tornado relief

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he signed an executive order declaring disaster tornado relief for Delaware and Randolph counties — and Jefferson County, in southern Indiana — following a "three-tornado event" that swept through parts of Indiana during the evening hours of March 14.

"I’ve taken action to ensure the victims of mother nature's wrath can rebuild their roots here in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a news release. “I want those impacted to know that the state is here to help in whatever capacity is necessary."

In all, 38 Hoosiers were injured, 62 structures were destroyed and 72 structures sustained major damage in the March 14 storms. Power outages affected nearly 10,000 homes and hundreds of other individuals were impacted in some way.

More: Mayor: Winchester has 'come a long way' in the wake of tornado

The executive order accelerates the state's assistance and coordination efforts with the appropriate federal, state and local agencies to provide services to Delaware, Randolph and Jefferson counties.

Staff and resources from the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Family and Social Services Administration have activated a coordinated plan to assist with the needs of impacted Hoosiers.

Hoosiers are asked to call 866-211-9966 for referrals to necessary services and to report damage. Hoosiers needing emergency mental health services should call 988 to be connected to resources.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Governor signs executive order for tornado relief