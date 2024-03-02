Governor signs bill strengthening New Mexico cannabis regulations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill strengthening cannabis regulations in the state. It comes nearly two years after recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico.

The new law cracks down on unlicensed and out-of-state cannabis products and closes a loophole that allowed people to get licenses without federal background checks. It also adds rules to ensure product packing does not appeal to children.

