Governor seeks compromise on energy plans

Mar. 14—SCRANTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a Pennsylvania-only "cap and invest" energy proposal on Wednesday that he says would create thousands of jobs, save consumers millions on electric bills and position the commonwealth as a leader in addressing climate change.

While Republican leaders in the General Assembly and energy industry groups quickly panned the plan, Shapiro positioned his policy as one deserving consideration and compromise — a meet-in-the-middle approach he'll need if forthcoming legislation is to pass through the politically divided House and Senate and reach his desk before the current session ends in December.

Shapiro vowed to pull Pennsylvania from the multi-state cap-and-trade program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), should his own proposal make it into law.

"This initiative will be established by us, run by us and benefit us. We will set our own cap, we will set our own price for those carbon credits and we won't have any other state determining what is right for us here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said from inside a Scranton union hall while detailing his plan.

Last year, the Commonwealth Court ruled that Pennsylvania's participation in RGGI was unconstitutional as it amounted to an illegal tax. Shapiro, who was tepid about RGGI during his gubernatorial campaign, appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court but said his action was intended to preserve executive authority.

The Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Initiative, or PACER, would operate through the Department of Environmental Protection.

Shapiro said 70% of revenue generated through the sale of credits to power plants exceeding the carbon emission caps would be used as rebates for electric customers — about $252 million across the first five years. The remaining 30%, according to Shapiro, would be reinvested in projects reducing pollution or in clean energy projects like carbon capture and storage.

"No one in Pennsylvania will pay more for their electricity bill because of PACER and in fact many will pay less," Shapiro said.

The second part of Shapiro's policy is the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS), requiring utilities by 2035 to purchase half of their electricity from alternative resources including solar and wind as well as methane digesters, new fusion technologies and hydropower.

Shapiro said the shift would demand innovation in the energy sector and, combined with PACER, create an estimated 14,500 new jobs.

The governor's proposal was born from a working group that included union labor, job creators in the energy sector and environmental groups.

No one got everything they desired in the plan, Shapiro said. The plan is bold, big and requires a lot of work, and he said Democratic and Republican voices came to the table to help create it.

He called on the Legislature to consider this approach, to follow it and adopt corresponding bills to put PACER and PRESS into action.

The Senate is in Republican control while the House has a slim Democratic majority.

Democratic leadership in both chambers held up the potential promise of Shapiro's proposal.

"Governor Shapiro recognizes that Pennsylvania can and should be a clean energy leader, and House Democrats commend him on his leadership and for prioritizing this critical issue," according to a joint statement from House Democratic leaders.

Republicans expressed the opposite. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said an energy plan must prioritize generation and reliability and that a cap-and-trade plan excluding the commonwealth's competitors "does not fit the bill."

"It doesn't have a chance in the Senate," state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Union/Lycoming/Bradford/Sullivan/Tioga, said.

Yaw is chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. He has long warned that Pennsylvania is on the precipice of an energy crisis. He said the commonwealth is losing generation capacity with the decommissioning of plants and no projects under construction to replace them. In less than 10 years, he said, demand will exceed supply.

The Independent Fiscal Office breaks down Pennsylvania's energy generation as such: 59%, natural gas; 32%, nuclear; 5%, coal; 4%, other including renewables.

"The only way that we're going to avoid a serious crisis, a self-made crisis, is we're going to have to find a way to not close some of the coal-fired base load plants that are on the chopping block," Yaw said.