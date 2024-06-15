Governor Roy Cooper vetoes bill that would have modified 'Raise the Age' law

Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would modify the state’s Raise the Age law. The bill passed with bipartisan support.

Right now, 16 and 17-year-olds are charged as juveniles. Depending on the seriousness of the charge, they can be transferred to adult court, but the process can be lengthy.

House Bill 834 would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to be charged as adults when accused of committing certain crimes. The new bill would return to the previous policy of charging teens automatically as adults for violent crimes that include murder, second-degree murder, rape, sex assault, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill late Friday night.

“Most violent crimes, even when committed by teenagers, should be handled in adult court. However, there are cases where sentences would be more effective and appropriate to the severity of the crime for teenagers if they were handed in juvenile court, making communities safer,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. “This bill makes this important option highly unlikely and begins to erode our bipartisan Raise the Age law we agreed to four years ago.

Governor Roy Cooper said he is concerned the new law would keep children from getting treatment and he called on the legislature to invest more in the juvenile justice system instead.

The bill now returns to the General Assembly, where lawmakers can vote to override the veto.

