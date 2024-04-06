Governor returns Petersburg casino bill to Assembly with request to strike re-enactment clause

RICHMOND – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sent back to the General Assembly legislation that would set up Petersburg as the fifth casino-host city in Virginia with the recommendation that the vote does not need a do-over.

Senate Bill 628 was one of 11 bills amended by the governor’s office Friday.

Youngkin recommended pulling a re-enactment clause on the bill that would have required it to be run through the Capitol a second time after both the House of Delegates and Senate already approved it in the 2024 regular session that ended in March. That clause was unexpectedly tacked on to the bill before the House passed it, and the Senate agreed to it with apparent hope that Youngkin would ask for it to be stripped.

The governor twice told The Progress-Index that he was unsure about that clause but did not tip his hand as to what he would do either time.

Amending the bill rather than outright vetoing it with the clause is the safest way to ensure it would get in front of Petersburg’s voters this November. Unlike an amendment that only requires a simple majority of both the House and Senate to agree, a veto could only be overridden by two-thirds' majorities in both. With Democrats clinging to narrow majorities at both ends of the Capitol, that just was not going to happen – meaning a veto would have ended Petersburg’s casino dream.

The other option would have been for Youngkin to sign it and then call the legislature into a special session sometime this year. The re-enactment clause stated that the second vote would have to come either during a regular session – with the next one not until 2025 – or a special session. Lawmakers are coming back to Richmond later this month in a reconvened session to act on Youngkin’s vetoes and amendments, but the casino re-vote could not have happened then.

A special session is not out of the question this year, though. Republican Youngkin and the Democrat-controlled Assembly appear to be at an impasse over the upcoming biennium budget, so that could be the catalyst for a special session – and a casino re-vote.

The deck appeared to be cleared for Petersburg’s casino referendum when earlier in the week, Youngkin signed bills that would keep the city of Richmond away from future attempts at least until Petersburg had its shot. Among those bills was one stating that Richmond – whose voters rejected casino referendums in 2021 and again last year – could not bring the issue back until three years after the latest referendum failure.

Petersburg and Richmond were locked in a two-year legislative battle to land the casino. Richmond eventually won it after the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee shot it down both years. But after roughly six of every 10 capital city voters went against it last November, Richmond bowed out and reopened the door for Petersburg.

The crux of the 2019 legislation that established five historically money-strapped cities to host Virginia’s first foray into organized gambling was to bolster the economies of each of those cities. Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond were the original choices, but of them, only Richmond did not pass the referendums.

Casinos are up and running in temporary locations in Bristol and Danville, and a permanent location in Portsmouth, and the early returns have been better than anticipated. A legislative study completed in 2022 said that a Petersburg casino could generate as much as $204 million in annual state revenue and create as many as 1,300 jobs.

That study, though, was not enough for Petersburg to hang its hat on, as it also pointed out that casinos in both Petersburg and Richmond would generate even more revenues that weighed more in Richmond’s favor than Petersburg’s. Petersburg’s backers would not go for that.

Sen. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, lauded the governor’s amendment.

“With the removal of the re-enactment clause, this legislation moves one step closer to final approval to allow Petersburg to obtain the fifth and final license and for the citizens of Petersburg to vote in a referendum,” she wrote in an email to The Progress-Index. “It is especially timely ahead of interested operators presenting their visions publicly at the upcoming town hall as well.”

Aird is hosting an April 14 town hall meeting at the Petersburg Public Library for citizens to meet the five vendors who have submitted bids for the city’s casino business. Those five are Bally’s, The Cordish Companies, Penn Entertainment, Rivers Casino and The Warrenton Group/Delaware North entertainment partnership.

The governor has until April 8 to complete action on the more than 1,000 bills sent to him this session.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg casino bill heads back to legislature with governor request