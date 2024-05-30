Governor responds to Mahanoy City clean up efforts

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the tornado touched down Monday night in Mahanoy City, Governor Josh Shapiro personally called Schuylkill County leaders to pledge his administration’s support.

The tornados across Pennsylvania this month have been devastating, and I stand committed to helping Pennsylvanians recover and rebuild stronger than before. Governor Josh Shapiro

Search continues for missing kayaker in Schuylkill County

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who sustained damage to their home or business should contact their insurance company and local emergency management office.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.