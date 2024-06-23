Governor requests federal aid after severe flooding in northwest Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke about the state's flood emergency response and recovery efforts during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston June 23, 2024. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday she has submitted a request for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration as northwestern Iowa communities continue to face floods and storm damages.

The governor issued a state disaster declaration for 22 counties Saturday as heavy rainfall has caused flooding in northwest and north central Iowa — causing river levels above those in 1993 historic floods. At a news conference in State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Reynolds said she is seeking federal assistance for Iowans impacted by these floods as state and local officials continue to work on emergency management and rescue services in affected communities this weekend.

The request comes roughly a month after President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance for Iowa communities impacted by tornadoes — most notably Greenfield and Minden.

“It’s been an intense couple of days, it’s been an intense … month and a half, to be quite honest,” Reynolds said. “People are working around that clock, and information — it just changes by the hour. It’s just very, very fluid. So we’re going to do everything we can to continue to keep Iowans updated in the days to come. I think it’s just really important to stop and recognize the heroic effort that’s happening on the ground.”

Damage estimates still mounting

Reynolds said that she has been in contact with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, who joined her in Greenfield following the May tornado, to speak about federal assistance for the floods. In the letter submitted to Biden, costs were estimated at more than $8 million — but Iowa Emergency Management Director John Benson said at the news conference that the total extent of costs and damages will likely be higher than currently estimated.

“Please understand we are only two days since this flood has really broke, so the concept of dollar-related damages is truthfully unattainable at this point,” Benson said. “We’re looking to determine what are the major impacts in terms of destroyed homes, major homes — and I could, right now, I can’t even tell you the damages for example to the secondary road systems in the state. Those are going to be extensive.”

Reynolds said that so far, 1,900 properties have been impacted with hundreds destroyed by the water damages. Additionally, thousands of people have been evacuated from flood areas, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducting 250 water rescues.

Many cities and areas are still without power, and multiple shelters have been set up across the state to help families and individuals displaced by the severe weather.

In addition to emergency management services, agency directors with the Iowa Department of Public Safety and Health and Human Services talked about their staff efforts to transport medicine, food and other essential supplies across the state as Iowans faced the sudden natural disaster.

Efforts to deal with flooding in northwest Iowa are ongoing — but Benson said Iowans need to stay prepared for further severe weather.

“This is, as the governor correctly noted, this is a very serious flood we are in right now,” he said. “And it is not going to cease; it is going to blossom across the state.”

Donna Dubberke, meteorologist-in-charge at the Des Moines National Weather Service predicted that further heavy rainfall could spur more floods in the next week across the state. In the next week to 10 days, there may be heavier rainfall in the eastern and central areas of Iowa, she said, that is “something to watch very closely.”

“There’s a lot of parts, moving pieces here, and a lot of things going on,” Dubberke said. “And unfortunately we just have to wait and see how the rain lays out and so we can know exactly how it’s going to impact the river system.”

Officials urged Iowans to ensure they have “go bags” ready with needed medicine, documents and other supplies ready in case they need to leave their residences. In addition, Reynolds and others emphasized the importance of obeying evacuation orders and to not drive on roads that are blocked off due to flooding.

Watch for information about how to donate

For people who want to donate or send assistance to communities that have been impacted by the flooding, Benson said to wait — and that emergency services will be putting out information on the correct venues for donations in the coming days. To ensure that money is not going to scams, he suggested looking at the Iowa disaster recovery website in the coming days.

Communities will need help as they and state officials shift from emergency response to recovery, he said.

“We recognize, irrespective of the disaster, if it’s a tornado or a flood, its a long haul to get back on your feet,” Benson said. “And so that becomes a long process. We’re talking months, years.”

The post Governor requests federal aid after severe flooding in northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.