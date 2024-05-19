Governor Polis visits Springs locations to sign new laws

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis visited multiple Colorado Springs locations on Saturday, May 18, to sign five bills sponsored by local lawmakers into law.

Polis started at Mitchell High School, where he signed three bills pertaining to education. The first bill, HB24-1282, the Ninth-Grade Success Grant and Performance Reporting, aims to increase the success rates of ninth-grade students in public high schools in Colorado.

“This bill will help more students access the support and resources they need to succeed in high school and beyond,” said Governor Polis. “With this bill, Colorado continues investing in our students and educators and I thank the bipartisan sponsors for their work on this bill.”

The second bill, SB24-164, requires more transparency from institutions of higher education, giving students the right to have more upfront information about total costs, seamless transfers of course credits, timely responses on whether credits will transfer, the right to appeal if credit transfers are rejected, and the right to know what work-related experiences are awarded credit at the institution where the student is enrolled.

The Purple Star School Program, HB24-1076, was the third education-related bill Governor Polis signed at Mitchell. This bill creates a program to support schools in mitigating the academic and social-emotional challenges faced by students from military families due to frequent moves, new schools, parental deployments, and different social circles and experiences.

Polis then went to OCC Brewing at 2316 West Colorado Avenue, where he signed SB24-231, a bill that adjusts several aspects of liquor laws, giving more flexibility to manufacturers, retailers, and venues in terms of purchasing limits, licensing options, marketing, and other factors.

The last stop Polis made on his Colorado Springs tour was Colorado Early Colleges at 4405 North Chestnut Street, where he signed HB24-1154. This bill allows school districts to decide whether to take on debt for charter school facilities and construction costs and makes it necessary to get district voter approval. It also allows the school district to take first priority in recovering debts if the school becomes insolvent or closes, among other considerations.

