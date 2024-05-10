Governor Polis in Springs, Pueblo for bill signing tour

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, May 10, Governor Jared Polis will kick off his 2024 bill-signing tour in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. He will be signing bills to support agriculture, strengthen Colorado’s workforce, and reduce housing costs across the state.

His first stop will be in Colorado Springs, where he will sign HB24-1304, a bill that prohibits the enforcement of minimum parking requirements for real property within a metropolitan planning organization. This bill will help reduce housing costs.

After that, he will visit Pueblo, where he will sign SB24-020, a bill allowing businesses licensed to serve alcoholic beverages to continue the delivery of said beverages for consumption off of licensed premises.

Finally, he will make a second stop in Pueblo to sign HB24-1030, a bill that imposes safety requirements on railroads operating trains in Colorado.

For a closer look at the bills Governor Polis is signing Friday, click on the links above.

