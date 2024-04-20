Governor orders U.S. and Md. flags flown half staff in honor of Boonsboro Chief of Police

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore announced that the U.S. flag and the Maryland flag will be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 20, for all state and federal buildings within Maryland to honor the life and service of Boonsboro Chief of Police Kevin Eugene Morgan. Morgan died on April 13 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

"Chief Morgan defined what it means to be a Marylander. Our entire state is mourning this loss,"said Gov. Moore. "Our hearts and our prayers are with all who loved him — from family and friends to his fellow officers in Boonsboro. Together, we will carry forward his torch of selfless service and Maryland pride."

Morgan served for more than 40 years as a dedicated law enforcement officer. He had served with the Boonsboro Police Department since 2009; he also served with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department from 1983-2009 and served with the Brunswick (Md.) Police Department in 1982.

