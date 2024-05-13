Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ohio police officer

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in part of Ohio following the death of a police officer.

He said the United States and Ohio flags would be lowered on public grounds in Cuyahoga and the Ohio Statehouse.

“All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period,” DeWine said in a statement.

News Center 7 previously reported that Euclid Police Officer Cliff Derbin, 23, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance on Saturday night.

Dashawn Vaughn, the suspect accused of killing Officer Derbin, was found dead inside a Shaker Heights home on Sunday.

DeWine said the order will remain until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Photo contributed by Newsource (WOIO)