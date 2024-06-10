Governor names Tim Hardy chair of Louisiana Community Technical and College System

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry introduces Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, second from right, his choice to lead the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Timothy Hardy, left, is pictured with then Gov.-elect Jeff Landry at a Nov. 15, 2023, news conference at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto was named Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality secretary. (Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator)

Baton Rouge attorney Tim Hardy has been named the new chairman of Louisiana’s two-year college system Monday, Gov. Jeff Landry’s office announced Monday.

Hardy, a Shreveport native and Southern University Law Center graduate, will lead the board that oversees the 12 schools in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. More than 150,000 students attends schools in the system, which produces more than 30,000 graduates each year.

Changing lives and building our state’s workforce are major impacts of the LCTCS, Hardy said in a statement. “I am excited and honored that Governor Landry has given me the opportunity to work with the LCTCS Board, the System leadership, and stakeholders around the state during this most pivotal time in higher education.”

Hardy is a partner in the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm where his area of concentration is environmental law. He is also an adjunct professor at Southern University Law Center where he has taught environmental law for more than 25 years.

He was previously the top adviser for environmental affairs to former Gov. Buddy Roemer, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and as a division director for the Louisiana Department of Justice.

Hardy has served on six Louisiana gubernatorial transition teams for Democratic and Republican governors.

He replaces Willie Mount of Lake Charles, an appointee of former Gov. John Bel Edwards whose term on the LCTCS board would have lapsed in 2027.

