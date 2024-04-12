Governor Landry talks crime, jobs and education at first speaking event in Acadiana

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Governor Jeff Landry headed back to his hometown in Acadiana Thursday. He served as the guest speaker for the St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet.

News 10 spoke with the St. Martinville native at his first speaking event in Acadiana since being elected governor.

“Our hope tonight is and the message is listen, we can achieve anything we put our mind to. Regardless of if your’re from a small town or a big city, people from Louisiana, I always believe, are special. It just kind of falls in the theme we always said. It’s one team, one dream, one Louisiana, and we want to welcome people back home,” Landry said.

He said he hopes people who have left Louisiana can come back to their home in the pelican state by providing more jobs and opportunities. He feels he’s succeeding so far at that goal.

“It’s been great. Look, we have a couple of our legislators here today. I think you see a lot of enthusiasm and excitement amongst them and amongst people, regardless of where they are around the state of Louisiana. I think everyone feels like there’s an opportunity for us to join the rest of the southern states in doing some real great things,” the governor added.

Landry said his top three priorities right now are crime, education and jobs.

“Look, we’re going to do exactly what we promised the voters back last year. We started working on crime. That’s a continued effort. We worked on education. We had a big win in the house of representatives this week in passing our ESA bill. We’re going to restructure the department of economic development,” Landry told News 10.

“We don’t go slow,” he joked.

The governor added he was excited to be back in his hometown celebrating his achievements so far and what’s to come with the people of St. Martin Parish.

“These are not only people who supported me. These are people who raised me. These are people who I grew up with, who I spent grade school with, high school with, played football with, rode bikes with, worked with, had a bunch of fun with. It’s just great to be back home,” he said.

