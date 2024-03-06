Governor Jeff Landry issues disaster declaration for Louisiana's signature crawfish industry

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a disaster declaration Wednesday for the state's crawfish industry after last year's severe drought devastated this year's harvest, which should be at its peak during Lent and Easter.

""It's the worst season in my history, and I've been farming crawfish for 30 years," Acadiana farmer Richard Fontenot said in interview with USA Today Network. "We're 80% behind where we usually are."

Landry's executive order comes at the request of Louisiana's congressional delegation as it seeks to unlock federal aid for farmers back home.

“Louisiana’s extreme drought conditions have affected our farmers, our economy and our way of life," Landry said in a statement. "All 365,000 crawfish acres in Louisiana have been affected by these conditions. That is why I am issuing a disaster declaration.

"The crawfish industry needs all the support it can get right now," he said. "I appreciate Congressmen Clay Higgins (R-Lafayette) and Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) for their hard work and help on this important issue.”

Carter said the declaration is an important step to trigger help.

“I want to thank Gov. Landry for this executive order to assist the federal government in making resources available to Louisiana’s crawfish farmers, processors, restaurants, grocery stores and boilers," Carter said. "Last week, I requested that the governor issue a statewide disaster declaration in the crawfish aquaculture industry, allowing access to Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster loans.

"Crawfish is more than just a product in Louisiana; it’s a way of life. This is a helping hand for an industry facing an unprecedented economic burden."

8th annual pardoning of the crawfish: (Left to right) Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sherbin Collette, Crawfish Queen 2023 Bree Guidry

Higgins represents the heart of Louisiana's crawfish industry.

“Last year’s drought has created severe economic injury to Louisiana’s crawfish industry and related businesses," Higgins said. "While my office has been working at the federal level to secure USDA assistance for crawfish farmers, today’s action will help unlock additional relief programs for the entire industry. I appreciate Gov. Landry for working with us to protect one of Louisiana’s most economically and culturally significant industries.”

The LSU AgCenter's preliminary estimates of crop loss and damage to Louisiana’s crawfish industry are nearly $140 million.

“Louisiana’s crawfish industry is more than an economic driver for our state, it is a deep part of our cultural heritage," Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said last week. "An economic loss for the crawfish industry also negatively impacts the Louisiana hospitality and tourism industries.”

More: During this Louisiana tradition, one lucky crawfish is saved from a boil seafood boil

More: Shreveport senator files legislation after sister's husband tried to secretly abort baby

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Jeff Landry hopes to rescue Louisiana crawfish farmers from disaster